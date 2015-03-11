Baku hosts Education USA Alumni Fair

Baku.11 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 14, 2015 an Education USA Alumni Fair will be organized with support of the U.S. Embassy in Baku and the American Councils for International Education. As Report was told by the Embassy of United States of America to Azerbaijan, more than 20 universities as well as various scholarship programs will be represented at the fair.

According to the information, the goal of the fair is to bring all people interested in studying abroad together and inform them about opportunities at U.S. universities. The fair will give an opportunity to students, school children, and their parents to meet with U.S.-educated alumni and U.S. Embassy staffto ask them questions about studying abroad. The event will last from 3 until 5 pm.

More than 20 universities as well as various scholarship programs will be represented at the fair.

U.S. alumni participating in the fair will inform the participants about programs at their universities and provide them with necessary materials and brochures. Representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Baku will also participate in the fair to represent their U.S. universities.