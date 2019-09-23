Baku hosts 45th Annual Conference of International Association for Educational Assessment

Baku hosted the official opening ceremony of 45th Annual Conference of International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA 2019).

Report informs that head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy Issues of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SEC Maleyka Abbaszade, Minister of Education Ceyhun Bayramov and more than 300 delegates from 55 countries attend the event organized by the State Examination Center.

In accordance with the activities of the SEC and the international challenges, it was decided to hold the 45th IAEA Annual Conference on the theme “Assessment and Decision-Making: Individual and Institutional Solutions”.

Notably, the International Association for Educational Assessment is a global forum established for the institutions conducting assessments in general and higher education institutions and workplaces. The Association members include educational institutions, research centers and relevant state authorities, representing more than 50 countries around the world. Every year, the IAEA organizes an international conference in one of the member countries to improve the quality of educational assessment and the development of international cooperation in this direction.