Baku Higher Oil School students awarded international certificates

© BANM

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Four-day seminar on Enhanced Oil Recovery completed its work at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report informs, it was arranged upon initiative of Japanese INPEX company with organizational support from BHOS and SOCAR UPSTREAM Management International LLC. The lectures and demonstrations at the seminar were provided by Professor of Waseda University (Japan) Masanori Kurihara, Research associate of the Waseda University UtomoPratama, INPEX Vice President on Asset Management Akihiko Kurashina and representatives of INPEX Takuya Muta and Yukito Nomura.

The best participants were presented certificates of successful completion of the seminar by BHOS Rector ElmarGasimov and INPEX Vice President on Asset Management Akihiko Kurashina.