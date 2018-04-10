Baku Higher Oil School signs Cooperation Agreement with EY

© BANM

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and EY company signed a Cooperation Agreement. The signing ceremony gathered BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, Managing Partner of EY in Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev, other representatives of the company management, and staff members and students of the Higher School.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Opening the ceremony, rector Elmar Gasimov highly praised activities of EY in Azerbaijan in delivering assurance, tax and advisory services and the prospects of strengthening cooperation between BHOS and this worldwide known multinational company. In his words, within the framework of the partnership, BHOS students will have an opportunity to participate in the training courses on sustainable development arranged by EY. In addition, the company will participate in preparation of the Higher School’s Sustainable Development Report, he said.

In his turn, the Managing Partner of EY in Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev emphasized the importance of enhancing the mutually beneficial cooperation. He also expressed his satisfaction regarding strong interest shown by BHOS students in the training cources organized by the company.

EY Cleantech and Sustainability Senior in Azerbaijan Gunel Farajova presented certificates of participation to those fourth-year and fifth-year Higher School students who attended a three-day workshop on Climate Changes and Sustainability conducted by Gunel Farajova at BHOS recently.

Then BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov and Managing Partner of EY in Azerbaijan Ilgar Veliyev signed the Cooperation Agreement. After the signing ceremony, HR Associate Director of EY in Azerbaijan Samira Shabanova and HR Senior Associate Vusala Hasanova made a presentation about the company activities, employment policy and procedures, and career and professional development opportunities for EY staff members. Then they answered numerous questions from the students.