Baku Higher Oil School meets Novruz holiday

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) arranged a special event to celebrate Novruz holiday.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, it gathered BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, teachers, other staff members and students of the Higher School.

Opening the gathering, Elmar Gasimov expressed his cordial congratulations to all participants and wished them and their families health, prosperity, every success and happy Novruz. As he emphasized, Novruz bayram is one of the most favorite national holidays in Azerbaijan. It is one of the most ancient traditions of our people, which occupies a special place in the culture and history of the Azerbaijani people, said the rector. In his words, Novruz is the best way to keep and pass the history, traditions and national values to next generations.

The celebration continued with appearance of Bahar giz (Spring girl), Kesa and Kechal who were warmly welcomed by the audience. A performance by these key characters of Novruz, which helped to create a festive atmosphere, was followed by a holiday concert program prepared by the BHOS students. They performed songs, dances and other musical acts dedicated to Novruz.

In the conclusion of the celebration, an ancient folk dance Yalli (Halay) was performed around the Novruz bonfire built in the yard of the BHOS campus.