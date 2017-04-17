Baku Higher Oil School gets ready for International Forum

© BANM

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of Program Committee of SOCAR 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals dedicated to 94th anniverisary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev took place at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, the forum, which is organized jointly by the Higher School and Confidence Capital Ltd. company (Great Britain) with support from the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic, will be held from 25 to 28 April 2017 in Baku.

The meeting was led by the Chairman of the Forum’s Program Committee, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and the Committee Co-chairman, Managing Director of Confidence Capital Ltd. Andrew Rudenko. It was noted that the SOCAR 2nd International Forum attracted strong interest worldwide. Over 100 representatives from more than 15 countries including Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Cyprus, Georgia, Great Britain, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Litva, Russia, Switzerland, UAE, Ukraine, the USA and other countries confirmed their participation in this key event in the region’s oil industry calendar.

It was reported that managers of SOCAR’s leading units including Gas Export Department, Investments Division and Marketing and Operations Department, as well as representatives of SOCAR Trading Geneva and SOCAR Ukraine. At the meeting, organizational issues of SOCAR 2nd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum - Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals were also discussed.