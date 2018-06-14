Baku Higher Oil School celebrates National Salvation Day

© BANM

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hold a special event dedicated to 25 th anniversary of Day of National Salvation of the Azerbaijani people, which is celebrated on June 15. eport was informed in the press service of the BHOS, It was attended by the BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, professors, teachers and other staff members.

Opening the gathering, Elmar Gasimov emphasized that June 15 occupies a special place in Azerbaijani history. The political situation in the country was very unstable in summer 1993, and it faced the danger of a civil war, he said. Responding to appeal from the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev returned from Nakhchivan to Baku. He was elected a Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the republic on June 15. Since 1997, this day is commemorated as the Day of National Salvation to recognize Heydar Aliyev’s success in uniting the nation and bringing back the state stability.

Associate Professor of the Centre of English Language and Humanitarian Disciplines, PhD in History Alemdar Shahverdiyev made apresentation. Speaking about the national leader’s activities, he reported that within first five years Heydar Aliyev paid 79 visits to 33 countries, attended 232 meetings, and signed 431 documents. Successful oil strategy of the national leader resulted in signing Contract of the Century, and his effective foreign policy allowed for the country’s integration into international structures, said the speaker. He also told about the national leader achievements in reaching agreement on ceasefire regime and initiation of negotiations about peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In conclusion, a documentary film dedicated to the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Day of National Salvation of the Azerbaijani people was shown.