Baku Higher Oil School celebrates 5th anniversary

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) celebrates fifth anniversary since its establishment within structure of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) upon a Decree by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev on November 29, 2011. The main objective of BHOS is to prepare highly qualified professionals for oil and gas industry with excellent English language proficiency and advanced technical skills.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, out of all students entering to Azerbaijani universities with 690-700 points, 11 persons became BHOS students in 2012/2013 academic year, 15 persons were admitted to BHOS in 2013/2014 academic year, and 16 студентов were admitted in 2014/2015 academic year. In 2015/2016 academic year, 17 студентов entered the Higher School with a score between 690 and 700 points. In average, BHOS students gained 676 points at the entrance exams. According to the State Commission on Student Admission of the Azerbaijan Republic, it was the best result among universities in the country. Three out of seven persons with 700 points, which is the maximum possible result, selected to study at BHOS.

In 2016/2017 academic year, Baku Higher Oil School admitted 135 students, out of whom two persons gained 700 points at the entrance exams. This academic year, 17 BHOS students with high score were awarded with Presidential Scholarship. In total, there are 76 Presidential Scholars currently studying at the Higher School.

Shortly, Baku Higher Oil School will be relocated to a new campus, which is the largest university campus in the Caucasus region. It is planned to put it into service by the end of the year.

BHOS is the only higher school in Azerbaijan awarded with ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and OHSAS18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) standards.

After five years since it commenced its activities, BHOS has become one of the leading and prestigious higher school educational institutions in Azerbaijan. This success has been achieved due to innovative methods and modern equipment used for training of highly qualified English speaking professionals, BHOS cooperation with well-known universities and companies around the world, and providing internship opportunities for students to obtain job experience and improve their practical skills in addition to the theoretical knowledge obtained at the lessons. BHOS management also provides all necessary conditions for the students’ intellectual development, social life and entertainment. Today Baku Higher Oil School is a higher education institution that has justifiably gained confidence and considerable respect of students, their parents and community.