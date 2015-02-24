Azerbaijani universities are being granted new status

Azerbaijani universities will be granted Research University status.

Report informs, this was stated in a new draft law On Science.

Under the bill, this status will be granted to universities in the prescribed manner by the relevant executive authority.

The main task of research universities is to ensure real integration of science and education by involving teachers and students to the research process, the transfer of modern technology in the economy, the implementation of the broad fundamental and applied research, forming a system of programs of additional education and training of masters and highly qualified scientists, free implementation of scientific results on a commercial basis, the formation of industrial parks and the creation of business incubators.

The draft states that academic institutions, organizations and universities can create research centers in the status of a legal entity in order to coordinate research activities, providing a single process, the rational use of material, technical, financial and human resources (before applying research results in production).