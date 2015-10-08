Azerbaijani regions where heavy precipitation fell announced

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Intense rains activate landslide zones".

Report was told by deputy director of the ANAS Institute of Geography, Elbrus Alizadeh. He noted that the past few days there are intense rains in some cities and regions of Azerbaijan. It is expected that the adverse weather conditions will continue for another week:" Cold air masses arrive in territory of Azerbaijan.Intense rainfall, observed in the last few days in Azerbaijan lead to an increase in flooding."

The deputy director also said that as a result of excessive humidity the number of floods in the country increasing, also landslide zones activated.This adversely affects agriculture.

E.Alizade named areas where heavy precipitation fell:"In recent days, intense rains observed on the southern slope of the Greater Caucasus in Oguz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agsu, Shamakhi, Goranboy, Goygol and Lankaran regions."