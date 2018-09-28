Azerbaijani language school in Georgia falling apart and faces threat of closure

© Report

Tbilisi. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The public school in Muganli village, Garabani district of Georgia where Azerbaijanis live compactly has faced a threat of closure.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the reason is the poor condition of the school building and the lack of normal conditions to get education there.

According to the information, about 500 pupils study at Muganli village school, about 60 teachers are engaged in their education.

Although the educational facility has been put into operation for more than 40 years, major repair work has not been carried out so far. Only minor repairs were performed twice by parents and teachers in the three-storey building. The ceilings and walls of the school collapsed, most windows were replaced by wooden and iron pieces. Most classrooms and corridors are not provided with light since the power lines are out of order.

The school that is falling apart has a negative impact on the attendance.

There is no heating system in the school and in the winter, classes are heated by a wood stove. This creates smoke in the classrooms, so lessons are being interrupted.

Although the parents and teachers have applied to the Georgian authorities for several times, the appeals were ineffective. According to them, as the school building is unsuitable, schoolchildren attend other surrounding schools, which may lead to the closure of the Muganli school.

School director Shirvan Zeynalov told reporters that the issue of repair and construction of schools has recently been included to the competence of the municipalities: "District administration said that school would be renovated in 2019 and this issue would be included in the budget of the municipality,"