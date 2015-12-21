Azerbaijani flags revealed in Russian museums - PHOTO

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani flags were revealed in Russian museums.

Report was told in the press service of National Museum of Azerbaijani History.

According to information, Parvin Gozalov, Research Fellow of the museum, PhD in History revealed some flags of Azerbaijan in flags fund of State Central Museum of Contemporary History of Russia. It is an important fact on history of statehood, statehood attributes of Azerbaijan.

As a result of study in the museum, some challenge banners were revealed among exhibits covering Azerbaijani history during Soviet period.

Historical exhibits from II half of XIX century till today are protected in the museum, which is one of the largest centers on study of contemporary history of Russia.