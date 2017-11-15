Azerbaijan will start the V Intellectual Games Festival

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will hold the V Intellectual Games Festival on What? Where? When? game with the financial support of the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized by the Khazar Intellectual Youth Club.

Report informs, purpose of the festival is to organize intellectual games, which is one of the most important directions of youth policy, and effective leisure time of young people, to ensure their intellectual development and implement intellectual games movement covering the whole country. Teams of university students, competing on intellectual games may take part in the festival.

In frames of the festival, qualifying rounds will be held in Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Sheki, Guba, Ismayilli, Aghdash, Zardab and Tartar. Teams with best results in the rounds will qualify for V Intellectual Games Festival final. The final will be held in Baku on December 3.