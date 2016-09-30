Azerbaijan to host VI Republican contest "Scientists of Tomorrow"

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will host VI Republican contest "Scientists of Tomorrow" in 2017.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov has signed a relevant order.

According to the order, VI Republican contest "Scientists of Tomorrow" as part of the International Science and Engineering Fair Intel ISEF will be held on February 15-17, 2017.

In this regard, on October 1, 2016 directors of educational institutions should organize online registration of students on website sabahinalimleri.edu.az.

In addition, the rector of Baku State University Abel Maharramov, Azerbaijan Technical University, Rector of theAzerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University, Professor Mustafa Babanli, Rector of theUniversity,Professor Elkhan Huseynov and Rector ofNakhchivan State University, professor Saleh Maharramov were recommended to give scientific support to the competition.

Control over the execution of the order instructed the deputy minister Jeyhun Bayramov.