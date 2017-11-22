Azerbaijan meets winter on December 21 at 20:27

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Astronomical winter will start in Azerbaijan on December 21 at 20:27:54 Baku time.

Khidir Mikayilov, Deputy Director of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasiraddin Tusi for Scientific Affairs (ANAS) told Report.

According to him, the longest night will be observed at that time: "At that time, length of the night will be 14 hours and 43 minutes in the territory of Azerbaijan. It will be the longest summer night in the southern hemisphere".