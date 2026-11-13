Azerbaijan, George Washington University discuss dual diploma program
Education and science
- 13 November, 2026
- 12:43
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On November 11, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with representatives of George Washington University, the ministry told Report.
The ministry noted that the discussions focused on current ties with the university, cooperation within the framework of an international dual diploma program, and prospects for further development.
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