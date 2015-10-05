 Top
    Azerbaijan celebrates Teachers' Day today

    Between 1965 and 1994, the first Sunday of October is celebrating as the Teachers' Day in the country

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ In many countries,Teachers' Dayis a special day for the appreciation of teachers and may include celebrations to honour them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general.

    The date on which Teachers' Day is celebrated varies from country to country. Teachers' days in different countries are distinct from World Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on 5 October.

    Between 1965 and 1994, the first Sunday of October is celebrating as the Teachers' Day in Azerbaijan. Since 1994, on 5 October, it has coincided with the World Teachers' Day (est. 1994 by UNESCO).

