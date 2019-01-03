Attestation procedure in Azerbaijani schools determined

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education has approved the Procedure for Attestation of Students at the General Education Level (except for the final assessment (attestation)).

Report informs that the document was signed by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

According to the document, regardless of the legal form, the rule does not apply to certification of students on internationally recognized educational programs, and certification of persons with disabilities who are enrolled in special and general education institutions (in special education classes and inclusive classes).