    Associate Member of Azerbaijani Sciences Academy dies

    Farhad Ahmadbayli died at 92

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Associate Member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) died.

    Report informs, prominent scientist, doctor of geological-mineralogical sciences, professor, individual pensioner of the President, The Great Patriotic War veteran Farhad Ahmadbayli died.

    Farhad Soltan Ahmadbayli was born on February 12, 1923 in Baku into a family of intellectuals. Took part in a war in 1941-1945. Graduated from the Faculty of Geological exploration of Azerbaijan Industrial Institute (current ASOA) in 1950.

    Farhad Ahmadbayli is an author of 145 scientific works, including 12 maps and atlases, 5 monographs. 

