Asra Bayramova who earned 700 points: My choice is to study Information Security Engineering at BHOS

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Interview of BHOS with Asra Bayramova who earned 700 points at entrance exams. Report presents the interview:

– Please tell about yourself.

– I was born in August 2001 in Sumgayit and was the first child in the family. I graduated from the Gymnasium of Natural Sciences in Sumgayit. Initially I was equally interested in all subjects, but then I started to pay more attention to technical disciplines. While at school, I participated in competitions in mathematics and showed good results. Besides that, I graduated Bul-Bul musical school №5 in Sumgayit. I also like playing chess.

– Whom would you thank for your success?

– I am indebted to my parents and my teachers for my success. They have always supported me in my studies and aspirations.

– Asra, you selected BHOS among all other national universities. Why? – As said, I like science and technology. BHOS is the only higher educational institution, which offers learning in English and is up to international standards. It admits the most talented prospective students who are able to earn high score at the entrance exams. Finally, I made my decision after I learned about conditions the Higher School crated for the students. – What do you in your leisure time? – I like to read foreign literature. And I play piano sometimes. – What do you plan to do after graduating from the Higher School?

– I hope that by that time I will be a good specialist in my field. I want to be a highly qualified engineer, find my place in life and be able to apply my knowledge in practice.

– What is needed for someone to succeed, in your view?

– I believe that every success rests on three pillars, namely a goal, hard work and self-confidence.

– Why have you decided to be information security engineer? – This profession is in great demand nowadays, as the issues of information security are of utmost importance today.

– What advice would you give to prospective students? – I would advise them to study systematically and consistently, and get enough sleep. But the most important thing is to believe in yourself!