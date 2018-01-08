Announced call for application for high school scholarship program in Hungary

© Report

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Call for application for 2018-2019 academic years to study in Hungary at the expense of this country has been announced.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Education, the scholarship program is being implemented in accordance with Work Program for 2018 and 2019 signed between Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Human Capacities of Hungary.

The program offers full bachelor and master degree education in agriculture, water management, natural sciences, sustainable development, tourism, engineering, information technology, economy, business and administration. Also scholarship for Ph.D. studies are offered in any field of interest.

Education within allocate quota is free of charge.

Hungary provides with accommodation at campus, medical insurance, monthly allowance.

In accordance with program every year Hungary allocates scholarships for 200 Azerbaijani citizens in this framework.