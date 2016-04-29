ANAS President: 'Single criteria and principles prepared for assessment of scientific performance'

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Systematic classification of the country's scientific-research institutions, assessment of scientific and scientific-organizational performance are one of the important tasks set forth in the National Strategy for Science Development'.

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Akif Alizade said in his report at the General meeting of the Academy today.

The academician has told about several important directions, mentioning in the National Strategy for Science Development and considering future objectives of Azerbaijan's science field and noted that the ANAS has carried out corresponding structural changes to conduct scientific and analytical analysis, prepared single criteria and principles, according to modern standards, of assessment of scientific performance as a result of efficient organization in this field.

Touching upon the works carried out for integration of science and education A.Alizade stressed that the ANAS has made appropriate changes to the legislation to develop education, established base departments of some higher schools under several institutes as well as signed a memorandum of cooperation on joint personnel training.

At the same time, he noted establishment of master degree education in the academy as the most significant achievement in the field of integration of science and education.