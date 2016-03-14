Academy of Sciences offers to annul switching summer and winter time in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azerbaijan carries out summer and winter time transition practice in March and October every year. Reconsideration of application this practice, which is effective for large countries, in our republic, deemed necessary at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

Report was told in the press service of the ANAS.

According to the information, this issue has widely been discussed in the meeting of the ANAS Presidium, comparative analysis conducted regarding current practice of world countries.

As a result of extensive discussions, under science-based evidence specialists concluded unanimously that economic efficiency, power consumption due to summer-winter time transition in Azerbaijan is not significant.

Taking into account mentioned cases, the ANAS Presidium offers to annul summer and winter time transition practice In Azerbaijan based on GMT+4 (Greenwich Mean Time + 4 hours).