ANAS names topics of next general meeting agenda

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Presidium of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) discussed organization of ANAS general meetings.

Report was informed in the Academy, ANAS President, Academician Akif Alizade informed attendants on the topics in the agenda of upcoming meetings. The academician told that the agenda envisages report on 2016 scientific and scientific-organizational works carried out by ANAS Presidium, presentation of Nizami Ganjavi gold medal and ANAS’s named awards, elections of full and associate members of ANAS, as well as vice president, academic secretaries of ANAS departments of Social Sciences, Physics-Mathematics and Technical Sciences.

The presidium approved schedule of ANAS general meetings on April 28 and May 2.

The meeting also gave proper instructions to heads of departments and sections on preparation of materials related to topics in the agenda of general meetings, settlement of issues arising from the elections, organization of exhibition related to the event and other issues.