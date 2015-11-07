ANAS approved names list for children in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan National Academy os Sciences Presidium approved names list for children in Azerbaijan.

Report was told by Doctor of Philology, Professor Sayali Sadigova, Deputy Chairman of Terminology Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Names list was considered and approved by ANAS's Language Commission", she said: "The list issued to the Ministry of Justice. Ridiculous and unclear names removed. There are beautiful names in the list, parents may choose them. Other names, not existing in the list may not be prohibited, because names system develops through folk art. If parents have creative ability and bring new names, it should not be prohibited".

"Parents should be careful and honest with naming. They should bear responsibility and not forget that names determine identity of nations", Sayali Sadigova said.