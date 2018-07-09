Amalgamation of ethnic melodies at BHOS - VIDEO

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ A concert within the artistic part of the Graduation Ceremony at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) will be long remembered by all guests not only because of the participation of the well-known “Qaytagi” musical band led by an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anvar Sadigov. Their performance was extremely warmly welcomed by the audience, but the pièce de résistance of the whole concert was when the band and Senior Operations Manager of the Azerbaijan branch of Oceaneering International Services Ltd. Innes Moir came onstage to perform together. To everyone’s surprise and delight, they jointly played of Azerbaijani national melodies and Scottish folk music, and managed to create a festive atmosphere at the event.

The video shows the unique joint performance byInnes Moir and the “Qaytagi” musical band at the Graduation Ceremony at BHOS.