Akif Alizade: Longevity laboratories can be jointly created by ANAS and Health Ministry

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a need to improve quality of medical services in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Akif Alizade said.

According to him, medicine and fundamental science are very close areas:"Because medicine helps fundamental science to develop.Scientific equipment is being updated over the last 10 years. I believe, such progress has been made also in the field of health. Therefore, both agencies can effectively use the devices. Because many health problems are solved by artificial intelligence. The future development of scientific research is directly related to the use of unique scientific instruments”.

Alizade noted that the number of long living people in Azerbaijan, including Baku, has increased: "Longevity laboratories can be created at joint initiative of ANAS and Ministry of Health".

He also added that the creation of laboratories on biotechnology, stem cells and nuclear medicine in the country is important.