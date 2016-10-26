Teachers of after-school tutoring will be tested

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Pedagogical staff of after-school tutoring in Baku will be tested.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, department for organization of after-school training of the ministry and Allianz Ltd. will manage the assessment process.

Professional skills, information technology (IT) competence and Intelligence quotient (IQ) of managers and trainers will be tested in first stage. Language skills, speaking abilities and medical psychological condition will be examined in second stage.

Assessment will be held in November of this year.