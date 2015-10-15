Academy of Sciences announces admission to doctorate and PhD in the 2015/2016 academic year

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS) has announced admission to PhD and doctoral studies for the preparation of doctors of philosophy and science in the 2015/2016 academic year.

Report informs, the documents are accepted from today until November 5, every day (except Saturday and Sunday) from 10.00 a.m to 17.00 p.m Baku time.

The doctoral program for Ph.D. are received Azerbaijani citizens with higher education (Master's degree or with a similar education and medicine - doctors and medical specialists) on the basis of competition.

The doctoral program for Ph.D. are received Azerbaijani citizens with scientific or scientific and pedagogical achievements in their chosen field, capable of conducting basic research at a high level and having a degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

For more information, contact the Research and Educational Management Academy.

In the doctoral program PhD of ANAS with full-time education is allocated only 93 seats. This year the Academy will not apply distance learning program for PhD. According to the program PhD in dissertanture allocated 136 planned places.

The doctoral program PhD approved just 41 seats, including 2 places - full-time, 39 seats - by correspondence. In dissertanture the program PhD, just allocated 76 planned places.