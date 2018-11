Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prominent public figure, world famous Azerbaijani scientist, Honored Scientist, holder of 'Glory' order, ANAS active member, Doctor of Biology, Professor Jalal Aliyev will be buried in I Alley of Honor.

Report was told at the Academy of Sciences.

Notably, farewell ceremony with the prominent scientist will be held in ANAS's main building.