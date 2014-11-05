Аcademic year in secondary schools of Azerbaijan extended

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizada signed an order on the changes to "Exemplary regulations of secondary schools". Report informs, according to the changes, classes will begin on September 15 and end on June 14 in secondary schools. Academic year will consist of two terms - from September 15 to January 26 and from February 1 to June 14.

Also, holidays are defined: 5 days autumn holiday (November 16-20), 5 days winter holiday (January 27-31). Additional 5 days (May 1-5) spring holiday was defined for primary classes. Depending on the condition and situation, changes can be made in the period of academic year and holidays through the country or in some territories.

The academic year began on September 15 and ended May 3 till now. The academic year consisted of two terms: September 15 - December 29 and January 6 - May 31.

The school holidays were: 6 days autumn holiday (November 12-17), 7 days winter holiday (December 30 - January 5), 8 days spring holiday (March 17-24). Additional 6-day holiday was defined for the first grade pupils.