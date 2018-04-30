A record number of scientific publications fixed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ 1,118 scientific works on Azerbaijan were registered in the Web of Science scientific database in 2017. This means the record number of publications on Azerbaijan over the past 25 years.

Report informs, the press service of the Ministry of Education reported.

Last year, Azerbaijan ranked first in the region for the growth dynamics of its publishing activity in the scientific database Web of Science over the past three years. Almost 43 percent of the total publicity in the country in 2017 fell to the share of higher education institutions.

While total number of publications by Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) exceeded total number of publications by higher education institutions more than two times in 2013, it was experienced serious approach of this number in the last period of 2017.