5410 foreigners from 75 countries study at Azerbaijani higher educational institutions

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the 2017/2018 academic year, 5410 foreigners from 75 countries study in Azerbaijani universities.

Report informs this is stated in the final report of the Ministry of Education for 2017.

Education Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said that 40.3 percent of foreign students are Turkish citizens. Though, the number of students from neighboring countries such as Iran, Russia and Georgia is very high, citizens of China, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are among the top ten.

