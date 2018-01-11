2018 first lunar eclipse coincides with a rare event

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ A lunar eclipse will happen during blue moon this year.

Report informs, it is a rare event that hasn’t happened for the last 150 years.

Such an event occurred back in 1866.

Blue moon is a rare event. A blue moon refers to the second full moon which occurs in a month. The event will occur again on December 31, 2028.

Notably, full moon occurred in 2015 for the last time. The next one will be observed in March.

2018 year will see tüo lunar eclipses. The first on January 31, the second on July 28.