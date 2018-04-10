15 modular schools to be built in Jalilibad, Masalli and Yardimli regions

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to improve education infrastructure in Jalilibad, Masalli and Yardimli regions.

Report informs, under the presidential order, the Ministry of Education was allocated 5,177,000 AZN for the construction of 15 modular schools for a total of 992 pupils in three regions.

The advantages of modular schools include low-cost building work, quick construction and portability of module sections, and the opportunity to adjust the number of classrooms to the number of pupils.