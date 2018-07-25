115 corruption cases against 184 persons sent to courts this year

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of operational measures by operational bodies of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate under the Prosecutor General 4 cases against persons caught red-handed and 5 cases based on information on corruption offenses had been launched.

Report informs, Deputy Prosecutor General, Director of the Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said in a press conference on the work done in the first half of this year.

He said that during the first half of this year, the General Directorate has completed the investigation of 115 criminal cases against 184 persons and sent them to the relevant courts for consideration.