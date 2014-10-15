The positive balance of foreign trade turnover increased by 9%

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014 foreign trade turnover amounted to 23.878 bln dollars. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, compared to the same period in 2013 the foreign trade turnover decreased by 8.6%.

During the period, exports totaled 17.356 bln dollars which is by 3.9% less than the same period of 2013.

Imports of goods for the 9 months amounted to 6.522 bln dollars, which is also by 19.2% less than in January-September 2013. The positive balance of trade turnover amounted to 10.834 bln dollars, which is by 8.5% exceeds over the same 9-month period last year. In general, Azerbaijan exported 1,914 Items, imported 5,724 items. In 2013 the foreign trade turnover amounted to 34.687 bln dollars. Compared with 2012 foreign trade turnover increased by 3.4%. During the year exports totaled 23.975 bln dollars, imports - 10.712 bln dollars, surplus - 13.263 bln dollars. During 2013, Azerbaijan exported 2,111 items, imported 6,159 items.



