SOCAR Polymer announces new vacancies

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Polymer LLC has announced new vacancies on 5 positions.

Report was told at the company, SOCAR Polymer LLC seeks specialists in Comprehensive Planning Manager, HSE Manager, Senior Production Engineer, Technologist, Shift Supervisor.

Comprehensive Planning Manager - bachelor's degree in a technical field with a minimum of 10 years relevant experience, strong knowledge of ISO standards, strong leadership, presentation and other skills.

HSE Manager -in addition to bachelor's degree in a technical field with 10 years experience, working knowledge in Health, Safety, Environmental Management Systems, environmental waste, Incident Command System, Tripod Beta Tool, HSE audit techniques, HEMP, Radiation Safety Incident Investigation.

Senior Production Engineer - bachelor's degree in a technical field with a minimum of 10 years practical work experience, a minimum of 3 years experience in a leading position, strong knowledge of production process and concepts and other skills.

Technologist - bachelor's degree in the field of engineering with a minimum of 3 years experience in the field of technological design, strong technical and analytical skills, knowledge of the standards related to technological design and other skills.

Shift Supervisor (Plant) - bachelor's degree in the field of engineering with a minimum of 10 years of practical work experience, minimum of 3 years experience in a leading position, strong knowledge of production process and concepts, strong knowledge of ISO standards and other skills.