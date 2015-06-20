Production of leather shoes in Azerbaijan sharply increased

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The annual production of leather shoes increased by 93.7% and reached 53.8 thousand pairs during January-May.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, 315 tons of leather were produced for shoes in this period. According to the report, leather production in the country increased by 2.2 times and amounted to 534,5 thousand square meters in January-May.Sheepskin or lambskin leather production in the first five months of this year rose by 71.1% and amounted to 319.4 tons.

In January-May of this year, production by industry entities amounted to 10.8 billion manats and 3.7% growth was recorded.The volume of production in non-oil sectors of the industry increased by 12.4% in January-May compared to the previous year, while the oil and gas sector increased by 1.4%.

During this period, textile, clothing, leather, leather products and footwear products were produced in the amount of 23.7 million manats, compared to January-May of the previous year, leather, leather products and footwear production increased by 2.6 times and decrease was observed in clothing production by 7.2%, and 67.8% in the textile industry.