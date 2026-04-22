President of Azerbaijan: Our currency and gold reserves exceed the foreign debt by more than 18 times

"Reduction of foreign debt, I think this plan is done. We have a foreign debt which is equal to 6.1% of our GDP," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.

"Our currency and gold reserves exceed the foreign debt by more than 18 times. So in other words, we could reduce our foreign commitments to zero within probably a couple of months," the head of state pointed out.

"But of course, there is a big demand for additional investments," President Ilham Aliyev added.