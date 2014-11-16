President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of Shamkirchay water reservoir

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Shamkirchay water reservoir and a hydroelectric power station.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade informed the head of state of the master plan of Shamkirchay water reservoir, schemes of Shamkirchay main irrigation canals, major indicators of the construction of the reservoir, and other facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev was shown the map of water reservoirs in Azerbaijan.

The head of state launched the hydroelectric power station and Shamkir water reservoir.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the hydroelectric power station. It was said that the facility will have a capacity of 25 megawatts. It will generate 56 million kWh of electric power per year.

Then the head of state was informed of Shamkirchay water reservoir, main hydrotechnical facilities, including main canals.

It was said that the total capacity of Shamkirchay water reservoir is 164,5 million cubic metres of water, while its net capacity is 156.3 million cubic metres.

It was said that a main canal was built here to pump water from Shamkirchay reservoir to the areas under cultivation, right-bank and left-bank canals, and the nutrient canal. Under instructions of the head of state it was defined that the reservoir will improve water supply to a total of 54,248 hectares of area in Shamkir, Goygol, Samukh and Goranboy districts.

The pumping of 1.6 cubic metres of water per second from Shamkirchay reservoir will improve the supply of drinking water to the cities of Ganja and Shamkir, and Nabiagali settlement in Samukh District.

Shamkirchay water reservoir is a very important contribution to socio-economic development of the country`s districts.

The head of state then met with participants of the ceremony.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated them on the inauguration of Shamkirchay water reservoir. He hailed it as a grandiose infrastructure project and an important contribution to the country`s economy. “The execution of this project will increase the area of the irrigated lands,” said the head of state, adding that Shamkirchay and Takhtakorpu water reservoirs were a vivid evidence of Azerbaijan`s economic power.

President Ilham Aliyev said that funded by the government, these projects will comprehensively support the development of the non-oil sector, agriculture and entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. He said food security in ensured in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev said that thanks to reforms Azerbaijan earned great prestige in the world, adding that such projects will continue to be implemented.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade emphasized the importance of the project, and hailed it as a remarkable event in the country`s economic life.

Director of “Vətən-az” LLC, farmer Azer Amiraslanov thanked the head of state for supporting the development of entrepreneurship and agriculture.

In conclusion a photo was taken.