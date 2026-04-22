Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President: Connectivity between East and West today, without Azerbaijan, is rather problematic

    Economy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 22:31
    President: Connectivity between East and West today, without Azerbaijan, is rather problematic

    Connectivity between East and West today, without Azerbaijan, is rather problematic, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.

    According to Ilham Aliyev, for many countries in the European Union, Azerbaijani gas and oil make up the largest part of their energy consumption portfolio:

    "Another area which we have largely concentrated on was, is, and will be connectivity. Here, geography is complemented by our investments and long-term policy to transform Azerbaijan, which is a landlocked country, into an international transportation hub. It has already happened. Transportation corridors from East to West and vice versa, North to South and vice versa, are already functioning. On Azerbaijani territory, all construction works have been completed. What we are doing now is only investing in modernization, in creating new physical infrastructure, in digitalization, including the opportunities provided by AI, in order to make transportation through Azerbaijan not only the safest in today's geopolitical situation but also competitive from the point of view of fees, transportation costs, and timing. And here, there is a big room for investments because connectivity between East and West today, without Azerbaijan, is rather problematic. We have already invested significantly, as I said, and also, in cooperation with friendly countries, with our immediate neighbors and neighbors of our neighbors, we have managed to provide a safe and reliable transportation route for cargo. By the way, the number of cargoes going through Azerbaijan is growing year after year."

    Ilham Aliyev connectivity
    Prezident: Bu gün Azərbaycan olmadan Şərq və Qərb arasında bağlantı problemlidir
    Ильхам Алиев: Связность между Востоком и Западом без Азербайджана проблематична

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed