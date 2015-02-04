​Panagiotis Lafazanis: "Greece seeking to strengthen and improve relations with Azerbaijan"

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Greek government supports the construction of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), but considers benefits, that Greece can get from the transit of natural gas through Greek territory inadequate.

Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, this was announced by The Productive Reconstruction, Environment and Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis.

"We have concerns about the conditions of transit through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline in regard to Greek interests, said the minister. - We have always stressed that we want to transit it through Greece. We support TAP and its installation on our territory, it will be very profitable for the country, as it helps in ensuring energy security and sufficiency of energy in the wider European region".

According to Lafazanis, the government will strive to increase the benefits of TAP for Greece and Azerbaijan.

"There will be a discussion in order to obtain the best results", said the official, adding that the government "seeks to strengthen and improve relations with Azerbaijan in all fields".