    Natig Amirov: We aim to transform Azerbaijan into one of the most attractive countries for investors

    Assistant to the President: We will develop the Azerbaijani model of economic development

    Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan intends to further develop a new model of Azerbaijan with the support of entrepreneurs.This will be a consequence of the implementation of the developed strategic "roadmap" meeting the global economic challenges and the corresponding systemic nature of the reforms.

    Report informs, Assistant to Azerbaijani President on Economic Reforms Natig Amirov said .

    "We aim to transform Azerbaijan into one of most attractive countries for investors.

    Probably, we will see this in the very near future", said N. Amirov.

