Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Hasil Abbasov: Human capital development remains Azerbaijan's top priority

    Economy
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:44
    Hasil Abbasov: Human capital development remains Azerbaijan's top priority

    Human capital development and investment in the potential of the workforce remain Azerbaijan's top priorities for ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency Hasil Abbasov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).

    "Natural resources are finite, while technologies can be imported. Only people capable of creating added value can ensure continuous growth, provided that investments are made in their development. That is why the country's public policy is aimed at transforming revenues from natural resources into human capital," Abbasov said.

    According to him, investment in human capital is no longer optional and is driven by four key factors: stimulating economic growth, preventing the loss of potential, increasing resilience to technological shocks, and ensuring inclusiveness.

    The head of the State Employment Agency also called on businesses and investors to view spending on workforce development not as a cost, but as a high-return investment.

    Hasil Abbasov Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026)
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