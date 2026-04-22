Azerbaijani President: During the last 20 years we had over 350 billion dollars of investments in our economy
Economy
- 22 April, 2026
- 21:51
"During the last 20 years we had over 350 billion dollars of investments in our economy, almost half-$170 billion-in investments from foreign sources," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.
"So an investment-friendly business climate was also one of the targets in front of us, and it has mostly been achieved," the head of state emphasized.
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