Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijani President: During the last 20 years we had over 350 billion dollars of investments in our economy

    Economy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 21:51
    Azerbaijani President: During the last 20 years we had over 350 billion dollars of investments in our economy

    "During the last 20 years we had over 350 billion dollars of investments in our economy, almost half-$170 billion-in investments from foreign sources," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.

    "So an investment-friendly business climate was also one of the targets in front of us, and it has mostly been achieved," the head of state emphasized.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan's economy
    Prezident: Son 20 ildə iqtisadiyyatımıza 350 milyard dollardan çox investisiya qoyulub
    Президент Азербайджана: За последние 20 лет в нашу экономику вложено более 350 млрд долларов

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