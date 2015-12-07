Windy weather predicted tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow, in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that, on December 8 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Mild north-west wind will blow in the capital and intensify in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0+3 at night, +9+11 in the daytime, in Baku +1+3 degrees at night, +9+11 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in eastern and northern regions. West wind will intensify occasionally in some places..

The temperature will be -2+8 C at night, 8-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains -4-7 C at night, +3+5 C in the daytime.