Weather will be unstable - WARNING

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 19 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Drizzle predicted in some places towards the night. Light fog predicted in some places during the morning.Intermittent south-western wind will blow and will be replaced by moderate north-western wind in the evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +1+3 C at night, +7+12 in daytime, in Baku +1+3 C at night, +9+11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 754 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

On January 19, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but precipitations expected in some places at night. Snow predicted in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed at times. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will vary from -3 of frost to +2 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in mountains -4-9 C degrees of frost at night, 0-9 of frost in daytime.

Ministry warns that in the evening of January 19 to 20 occasionally intensifying western wind will blow in some regions. Weather will be rainy, snow will fall in mountainous areas and intensify in northern and eastern regions.