Weather will be unstable: heavy rain, hail predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 20, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

It will be foggy in some places. However, in some places of the peninsula at night intermittent rain is expected. South wind will be followed by north-west wind.

The temperature will be 14-16 C in Absheron at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, 14-16 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime is expected.

The atmospheric pressure of 760 mm mercury column will be reduced to 755 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, comfortable temperature conditions in Absheron peninsula on May 20, will be favourable for weather-sensitive people. The windy weather terms on May 21 may cause discomfort.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. At night and in the morning it will be foggy in some places. But in afternoon, in the northern and western regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in mountainous 5-10 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that in the afternoon of May 20 up to May 22 in northern and western regions the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some areas. The river water level may increase.