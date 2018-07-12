Weather will be unfavorable on beaches tomorrow

© Report/FIri Salim

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for July 13 in Azerbaijan was announced .

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be dry tomorrow. North-west wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 25-28 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, 26-28 C at night, 31-33 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 752 mm mercury column to 754 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 30-40 % in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 26-27 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) will be 27-28 degrees.

Weather conditions will be unfavorable on the beaches due to the north-western wind.

On July 13, the weather will be dry in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, lightning, rain, torrential rain and hail predicted in the evening and at night in the regions of Azerbaijan. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in mountains 14-19 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on July 13-14 due to north winds on Absheron peninsula, the temperature is expected to drop ,which will be unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.